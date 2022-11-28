ASU names new head football coach, Cardinals' Kingsbury on hot seat after latest loss: top sports stories

It's an exciting time for @ASUFootball!



Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is on the hot seat after Arizona's latest loss, leaving the team with almost no shot at making the playoffs, and Arizona State introduced its new head football coach after the Sun Devils fell to the Wildcats in the Territorial Cup – these are the top stories in the world of sports from Nov. 21-27.

1. Arizona State announces Kenny Dillingham as new head football coach: A Phoenix native, Kenny Dillingham returns to the school he graduated from 10 years ago in hopes of turning around a program that fired Herman Edwards in September after a 1-2 start. Arizona State also is facing an NCAA investigation for alleged violations of recruiting rules committed under Edwards.

New ASU head football coach Kenny Dillingham is introduced at a press conference on Nov. 27. (Megan Plain)

2. Kingsbury’s seat heating up after Cards’ loss to Chargers: Giving Los Angeles ample time after their blink-and-miss-it possession, the Cardinals lost 25-24 when the Chargers scored on a touchdown pass and 2-point conversion with 15 seconds left. "We had our chances. Both teams played well enough to win," Kingsbury said. "They made the plays at the end and we didn’t."

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 27: Head coach Kliff Kingsbury of the Arizona Cardinals walks off the field after a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at State Farm Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty (Getty Images) Expand

3. Arizona ends 5-game losing streak to ASU in Territorial Cup game: Michael Wiley ran for 214 yards and three touchdowns, and Arizona beat Arizona State 38-35 to end a five-game losing streak in the Territorial Cup rivalry.

TUCSON, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 25: The Arizona Wildcats celebrate with the Territorial Cup after defeating the Arizona State Sun Devils 38-35 in NCAAF game at Arizona Stadium on November 25, 2022 in Tucson, Arizona. This year's game is the 96th annual Te (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Expand

4. Sean Payton could return to sidelines next year, eyeing 2 teams: report: Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton is reportedly eyeing the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers, as their quarterback situations for both the short- and long-term futures with Justin Herbert and Kyler Murray, seem pretty intact. Murray recently signed a five-year extension, while Herbert is in the third season of his rookie contract, but it's hard to imagine the Chargers would let the former sixth overall pick just walk away.

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton reacts during an NFL game against theMiami Dolphins at Caesars Superdome on December 27, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

5. FIFA World Cup history: Here's every country that's won the World Cup since 1930 (list): Do you know when the first World Cup was held? Do you know where it was held? Do you know who won the first FIFA World Cup match? As the 2022 World Cup is underway in Qatar – the first time the soccer tournament has been held in the Middle East – we decided to take a brief look back at the tournament's history.

AL KHOR, QATAR - NOVEMBER 25: Weston McKennie of USA is seen during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between England and USA at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar on November 25, 2022. (Photo by Fareed Kotb/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

