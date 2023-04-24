Cardinals unveil new uniforms, D-backs designate Madison Bumgarner for assignment: top sports stories

For the first time in nearly 20 years, the Arizona Cardinals will wear different uniforms when they take the field this season, and a pitcher who signed a huge deal to join the Arizona Diamondbacks is finished with the team -- these are some of the top stories in the world of sports from April 17-23.

1. Arizona Cardinals unveil new uniform designs: The new design features a red jersey for home games, a white jersey for away games, and a black jersey as an alternate. Updates include solid colors with matching pants, silver sleeve embroideries, and a helmet with a larger logo, along with digital shading and a metallic sheen.

Phrases embroidered on the neckline include "Protect the Nest" and "Bird Gang," with "Arizona" sprawled on the home jersey design as well.

2. NFL suspends 5 players for gambling policy violation: Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus and safety C.J. Moore and Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney were suspended indefinitely, while Lions wide receivers Stanley Berryhill and Jameson Williams were suspended six games.

Elevated view of the NFL Shield logo painted on the field prior to Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

3. D-backs' Madison Bumgarner designated for assignment: The four-time All-Star hasn’t lived up to expectations in the desert since signing a five-year, $85 million deal in 2020. A postseason hero for San Francisco, he has gone 15-32 with a 5.23 ERA in 69 starts and is having his worst season with Arizona.

ST LOUIS, MO - APRIL 19: Madison Bumgarner #40 of the Arizona Diamondbacks delivers a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning at Busch Stadium on April 19, 2023, in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

4. Durant scores 31, Suns beat Clippers 112-100 for 3-1 lead: Kevin Durant scored 31 points, Devin Booker added 30 and Chris Paul bounced back big in the fourth quarter of a 112-100 victory over the Kawhi Leonard-less Clippers to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the first-round playoff series.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 22: Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns scores on a layup in front of Mason Plumlee #44 of the LA Clippers and Deandre Ayton #22 during a 112-100 Suns win in Game Four of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Expand

5. Clippers' Russell Westbrook, Suns fan have intense exchange at halftime: 'Watch your mouth motherf---er': A video surfaced on social media of Russell Westbrook getting into a very heated interaction with a fan during halftime of Game 1 of the first-round playoff series. Westbrook was about to go back onto the court when he was seen jawing back and forth with a man in a Suns hat.

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - MARCH 31: Russell Westbrook #0 of the LA Clippers reacts during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on March 31, 2023, in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.