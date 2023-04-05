Arizona Cardinals getting new uniforms, report says

The Arizona Cardinals may look a lot different when they take the field for the upcoming season.

According to Kyle Odegard of compare.bet, the Cardinals will unveil new uniforms leading up to the NFL Draft, which begins on April 27.

"Your long national nightmare is over," Odegard tweeted Wednesday. "The Cardinals will have new uniforms this season, multiple sources told me."

The Cardinals' current primary jersey was unveiled in 2005.

(Arizona Cardinals)

The team wore black helmets to go along with their black alternate jersey during three games last season. It was the first time since 1958 that the Cardinals wore a non-white helmet.

The NFL's online team shop is currently selling Cardinals jerseys at a discounted price.