Cardinals unveil black alternative helmets for 2022

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 12:52 PM MST until MON 4:00 PM MST, Yavapai County
6
Flash Flood Warning
until MON 2:45 PM MST, Mohave County, Mohave County
Flood Watch
until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Flood Watch
until WED 5:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Watch
from MON 5:00 AM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Kofa, Central La Paz
Flood Advisory
until MON 1:30 PM MST, Yavapai County

Cardinals unveil black alternative helmets for 2022

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 11:15AM
Arizona Cardinals
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Back in black.

The Arizona Cardinals have unveiled black alternate helmets that will be worn during three games in 2022.

The new helmet has a shiny, black gloss shell with red flecks and a black facemask, as well as iridescent chrome decals with a radiant screen of the team's Cardinal logo, and front and back bumpers with "Arizona" written in black.

  • Aug. 21 in a preseason game at State Farm Stadium against the Baltimore Ravens
  • Oct. 9 at State Farm Stadium against the Philadelphia Eagles
  • Oct. 20 on "Thursday Night Football" at State Farm Stadium against the New Orleans Saints

In the above three home games, the black alternative helmet will be matched with the Cardinals' black alternative jerseys.

The Ravens preseason game will be the first time since 1958 that the Cardinals will wear a non-white helmet in a game, according to the team's website.

Image 1 of 5

The Arizona Cardinals have unveiled black alternate helmets that will be worn during three games in 2022. (Arizona Cardinals)

"I like that it's new and different," defensive end J.J. Watt said. "It's cool. It's going to look good under the lights with the black uniforms. "I assume it hits people just as hard as with the other helmets, so looking forward to that."

The NFL previously outlawed the use of a second helmet, but the rule was changed last year.

The Cardinals are one of 13 teams to announce a second helmet in 2022.

"The look of this helmet is so incredibly sharp and something I know that both our players and fans will absolutely love," Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said. "We are excited to showcase them this season, especially on a national stage."