Cardinals unveil black alternative helmets for 2022

Back in black.

The Arizona Cardinals have unveiled black alternate helmets that will be worn during three games in 2022.

The new helmet has a shiny, black gloss shell with red flecks and a black facemask, as well as iridescent chrome decals with a radiant screen of the team's Cardinal logo, and front and back bumpers with "Arizona" written in black.

Aug. 21 in a preseason game at State Farm Stadium against the Baltimore Ravens

Oct. 9 at State Farm Stadium against the Philadelphia Eagles

Oct. 20 on "Thursday Night Football" at State Farm Stadium against the New Orleans Saints

In the above three home games, the black alternative helmet will be matched with the Cardinals' black alternative jerseys.

The Ravens preseason game will be the first time since 1958 that the Cardinals will wear a non-white helmet in a game, according to the team's website.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ The Arizona Cardinals have unveiled black alternate helmets that will be worn during three games in 2022. (Arizona Cardinals)

"I like that it's new and different," defensive end J.J. Watt said. "It's cool. It's going to look good under the lights with the black uniforms. "I assume it hits people just as hard as with the other helmets, so looking forward to that."

The NFL previously outlawed the use of a second helmet, but the rule was changed last year.

The Cardinals are one of 13 teams to announce a second helmet in 2022.

"The look of this helmet is so incredibly sharp and something I know that both our players and fans will absolutely love," Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said. "We are excited to showcase them this season, especially on a national stage."