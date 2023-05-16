Tempe and Carefree Election results - May 16, 2023

Election results below

In the city of Tempe, residents voted on a proposal for a new entertainment district, which would include a new arena for the Arizona Coyotes, along with retail and residential space.

In-person voting began at 6 a.m. at the Tempe History Museum, but mail-in voting has been underway for several weeks. Voters decided on three propositions. All of them need to pass in order for the $2.1 billion project to move forward.

The district would be built near Priest Drive and Rio Salado Parkway.

Prop 301: "Voters will approve or reject the City Council’s amendment to the General Plan 2040 Land Use Map from "Commercial" to "Mixed Use" and Residential Density Map adding "High Density – Urban Core" (more than 65 dwelling units per acre) for 34.43 acres at 53 South Priest Drive facilitates a mixed-use project with a professional sports franchise and entertainment district. "

Prop 302: "Voters will approve or reject the City Council’s decision to rezone City property at 53 South Priest Drive to MU-4 RSOD, Mixed Used District and add a Planned Area Development Overlay on 46.27 acres facilitates a mixed-use project with a professional sports franchise and entertainment district."

Prop 303: "Voters will approve or reject City Council’s decision to approve a Development and Disposition Agreement which allows the City to sell property at 53 South Priest Drive to Bluebird Development LLC to facilitate the development of a mixed-use project with a professional sports franchise and entertainment district."

Over in Carefree, a special election was held to determine the direction the town will take for fire and emergency medical services.

"If voters approve this decision it will create a solvent and sustainable revenue stream to fund a transition to a more robust and dependable regional emergency response system called Automatic Aid."

