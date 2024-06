On June 4, Republican candidates for Arizona's 1st Congressional District will take the stage to debate.

The seat is currently held by David Schweikert, who will debate with Robert Backie, a local businessman, and Kim George, a former FBI special agent.

The debate is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

You can watch the debate live in the video player above, on the FOX 10 Phoenix YouTube channel, and via the FOX LOCAL app.