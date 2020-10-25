Expand / Collapse search
1,200 fans watch the Cardinals beat the Seahawks 37-34

Lifelong fans who attend every home game are rejoicing in seeing their team play in person once again.

GLENDALE, Ariz. - The Arizona Cardinals took on the Seattle Seahawks the night of Sunday, Oct. 25 and for the first time this season, fans were allowed in the stadium.

1,200 fans were permitted inside the stadium, which is still a far cry from the nearly 64,000 capacity. But, the fans who scored tickets say they are excited to be back.

"We are so excited right now. We’ve been coming for eleven years and we didn’t think we’d be able to come," said the McGinnis’.

During those eleven years, the McGinnis’ have hardly missed a game -- until this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Finding out they scored tickets for Sunday night’s battle against the Seahawks was cause for celebration. "I was at work I had tears and I was like I’m going to the game finally," Keri McGinnis said.

It’s a similar story for Brady Wellman and his grandma. He says they've come to every home game since he could remember.

"It’s been tough watching them at home," he said.

Max Salgado, a superfan and Arizona native, traveled all the way from Kansas for the game -- an opportunity he says was too good to pass up.

The Cardinals beat the Seahawks 37-34 in overtime.