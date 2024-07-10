Expand / Collapse search
2 killed, 1 hurt in west Phoenix head-on crash

Updated  July 10, 2024 4:19pm MST
A head-on crash near 59th Avenue and McDowell Road on July 10 left two people dead and another person hurt. (Phoenix PD)

PHOENIX - A head-on crash near a west Phoenix intersection left two people dead and another person hurt.

The crash happened just after 10:30 a.m. on July 10 near 59th Avenue and McDowell Road.

Phoenix Police say when officers arrived at the scene, they found two vehicles, a red car and a taxi cab, involved in the crash.

Two people inside the red car and one person inside the taxi cab were taken to a hospital where two of them died. The third person remains hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

The victims are Eric Allen, 37, and Indalecio Lara, 51.

"Preliminary information suggests the red vehicle was heading westbound on McDowell Road, while approaching 57th Avenue, when the vehicle went into oncoming traffic and collided with the black vehicle, which was heading eastbound on McDowell Road from 57th Avenue," Phoenix Police said.

Map of where the crash happened