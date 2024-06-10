3 arrested, accused of selling illegal fireworks: Mesa PD

It's the time of year where fireworks can be legally purchased in Arizona, but officials with a police department in the East Valley say they caught some guys who were going to sell some that one would not be able to find in Arizona via normal channels.

In separate busts, Mesa Police pulled over two cars for license plate problems. Two people - 22-year-old Nicholas Ruiz and 47-year-old Carlos Barron - were in one car, while 27-year-old Ivan Mejia was in the other car. In both cases, officers spotted the fireworks inside.

(From left to right) Carlos Barron, Ivan Mejia, and Nicholas Ruiz

In all, officers confiscated 70 pounds of illegal fireworks that were bought out of state to be sold in Arizona. Illegal fireworks in Arizona include firecrackers, bottle rockets, Roman candles, and any aerial fireworks.