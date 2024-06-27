3 hurt in chain-reaction crash involving nearly a dozen cars: DPS

article

Three people were hurt in a chain-reaction crash involving nearly a dozen vehicles on the Loop 101.

The crash happened just after 7 a.m. on June 27 in the eastbound lanes of the freeway near 67th Avenue.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said 11 cars were involved in the crash.

Three people were hospitalized with unknown injuries.

"Preliminary information indicates speed and possible inattention were factors," DPS said.

The crash blocked multiple lanes of the freeway. All lanes are now open.

Map of where the crash happened