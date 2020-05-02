58-year-old woman struck and killed by driver, suspect sought after

article

A 58-year-old woman was killed after Phoenix Police say she was struck by a driver early Saturday morning.

Kimberley McMahon was found lying in the roadway near 4400 N. 43rd Avenue after police say she was struck around 4:20 a.m. by an unknown driver who fled the scene.

McMahon was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver left the scene and there is no description of the vehicle or the driver, the department said.

Anyone with information concerning this crash is encouraged to contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, they can contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.