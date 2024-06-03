Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
4
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

Alabama woman loses leg in boating accident, remains positive: 'I've got to make the best of it'

By Chris Williams
Published  June 3, 2024 1:17pm MST
Alabama
FOX TV Stations
a5ef238b- article

Nikki Goodman lost her leg due to a boating accident. (Credit: Nikki Goodman)

MOBILE, Ala. - An Alabama woman is keeping a positive attitude after a boating accident led to her left leg being amputated.

Nikki Goodman, 43, said she was out with her husband last month on Gravine Island near Mobile, Alabama, for fun. 

The couple was on a boat when the hydraulic cable broke and the boat started to spin in circles, throwing them both overboard. 

During the chaos, Goodman made contact with the boat's propeller. 

boating2.jpg

Goodman and her husband. (Credit: Nikki Goodman)

"It cut my left leg off," she told FOX Television Stations. "It [also] got my right leg above my ankle. It got to the bottom of my calf and above my ankle."

RELATED: Visiting pastor halts sermon to save woman choking on peppermint

Goodman said she didn't realize what had happened at first. 

"My legs started going numb," she continued. "I pulled my leg up, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, my legs are gone!’but I didn't really register.

The boat eventually stopped, and Goodman's husband was able to get back on, rescue his wife, and apply a tourniquet with the help of some bystanders, preventing her from bleeding out. 

She was transported to the hospital where doctors amputated her left leg. 

Image 1 of 2

Goodman and her family.  (Nikki Goodman)

"It's hard, and it gets to me," Goodman added. "But I've been really strong through it all because I realize my kids are watching, other people are watching, and I just have to be strong."

"I realize I've got to make the best of it," she continued. 

Goodman said she will be fitted with a prosthetic leg and will have to undergo therapy. 

She has set up a GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses. 

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 