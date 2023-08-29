Allen police say a family that lost their 4-year-old daughter in a drowning earlier this month was found dead after an apparent murder-suicide on Monday. Police believe the drowning was a factor in the murder-suicide.

Police found four family members were found dead inside their home on Aberdeen Drive in Allen on Monday morning.

The Allen Police Department says it was a shooting they describe as a murder-suicide.

Police were called to the home by a concerned family member who was locked out of the home for two hours and could not get anyone to answer the door.

Neighbor Jacqueline Soto says that family member was a grandmother.

"She was just really distraught," recalled Soto.

Police say shortly after, more family members showed up.

"Just trying to, I guess, control the grandmother who was incredibly upset herself," said Soto.

Eventually police made it inside the home and found the four bodies. Police have not said who was the killer.

Pastor Etchu Etchu lives nearby. He saw Monday's police presence and wishes he had seen warning signs to help the family.

"We don’t know anything," said the pastor.

Allen Police confirmed the victims as father Farman Sherwani, mother Layla Sherwani, 12-year-old son Shaheen Sherwani and 2-year-old son Mateen Sherwani.

Allen ISD confirmed that one of the victims was a 5th grade student at Olson Elementary.

The school sent a note to parents on Monday evening saying they had been informed of the "unexpected death" of a student.

Counselors were available at the school on Tuesday.

Police also confirmed the family lost their 4-year-old daughter Lyian Sherwani to a drowning earlier this month.

While the specifics of that incident are not clear, police say the drowning was a factor in Monday's murder-suicide.

"It was just really sad and really hard. I think all of us just kind of felt for the family," said Soto.

The Islamic Association of Allen is hosting a funeral for the four family members on Tuesday evening.

If you or someone you know is in distress, there's always help available. Just call 988, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Help is available 24/7.