Arizona hikers with no water rescued at Catalina State Park as scorching temps expand across Southwest

Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 11:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
11
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 9:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Red Flag Warning
from MON 12:00 PM MDT until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Fire Weather Watch
from TUE 12:00 PM MDT until TUE 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Fire Weather Watch
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
from MON 12:00 PM MDT until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Air Quality Alert
until MON 9:00 PM MST, Pinal County
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Arizona hikers with no water rescued at Catalina State Park as scorching temps expand across Southwest

By Stephen Sorace
Published 
Severe Weather
FOX News

TUCSON, Ariz. - Two hikers were rescued in Arizona Saturday afternoon, and officials say the pair failed to bring enough water as excessive heat scorches the Southwest.

First responders were called to Catalina State Park, located at the base of the Santa Catalina Mountains in Tucson, after the pair of hikers wandered off trail, Golder Ranch Fire District wrote on Twitter.

Officials said the hikers, neither of whom were publicly identified, were found without water.

The fire district urges hikers to stay on trail, bring plenty of water and start hiking early before the heat spikes. 

"Keep in mind temperatures are dangerously hot now through this upcoming week," fire officials said.

The National Weather Service in Tucson issued an excessive heat warning through Tuesday evening for most of Southeast Arizona. Over the weekend, the temperature at Tucson International Airport had hit 111 degrees.

Hot temperatures have been expanding across the Southwest, with parts of Texas seeing above-average temperatures for the 12th straight day.

On Friday, a 31-year-old Florida man and his 14-year-old stepson died in Big Bend National Park in Texas after hiking in extremely hot conditions, according to park officials.

The teen had become ill on the Marufo Vega Trail around 6 p.m. and lost consciousness as temperatures hit 119 degrees.

The teen’s 21-year-old brother attempted to carry him back to the trail head as the stepfather left the two to go back to the vehicle and find help. The stepfather’s vehicle was later found crashed over an embankment at the Boquillas Overlook.

Both the 14-year-old and the stepfather were pronounced dead when officials arrived at the scenes.

Area where the rescue happened: