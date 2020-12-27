Arizona Humane Society offers mobile vet clinic

The Arizona Humane Society is hoping to make things a little easier for owners who are going without pet care during the pandemic with their brand new mobile vet clinic.

The $300,000 Healthy Tails mobile veterinary clinic could soon come to a neighborhood near you.

"This allows the AZ Humane Society to go out into the community and be able to help people that need it the most," said a spokesperson with AHS.

The nonprofit was gifted this mobile clinic from the Banfield Foundation. It allows the Humane Society to provide free or low-cost services for pet owners in areas where their services are needed most.

"With the Healthy Tails, you're going to be able to get free wellness exams, vaccinations as well as microchips, even Heartgard and different services throughout the year," said the spokesperson.

The mobile vet clinic just launched with a new RV. They'll be stopping at specific Food City locations to offer their services.

The Arizona Humane Society says all of this is just part of their overall goal.

"This is something that the AZ Humane Society and the Banfield Foundation are really passionate about - which is keeping pets in the home where they need to be," said AHS.

Find out when they'll be in your neighborhood: https://www.azhumane.org/events/

