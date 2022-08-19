Arizona judge to hear state request to enforce abortion ban

Expand / Collapse search
Flood Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM MDT until SUN 12:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
5
Flood Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Kofa, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Watch
until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Coconino Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim
Flood Watch
until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country
Flood Advisory
until FRI 8:30 AM MDT, Apache County

Arizona judge to hear state request to enforce abortion ban

By Bob Christie
Published 
Roe v. Wade
FOX 10 Phoenix

Pima County judge to hear arguments about reinstating abortion ban

PHOENIX (AP) - An Arizona judge will hear arguments Friday on the state’s request to allow prosecutors to enforce a near-total ban on abortions under a law that has been blocked for nearly 50 years under a now-overruled U.S. Supreme Court ruling.

Abortion-rights advocates are fighting the request from Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich to lift an injunction blocking enforcement of the ban on abortions unless the mother’s life is in danger. That law was first enacted decades before Arizona was granted statehood in 1912 and blocked following the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade legalizing abortion.

Providers across Arizona stopped abortions after the Supreme Court’s June 24 opinion overturning Roe, saying it was too risky to move ahead with the old ban still on the books and with a 2021 law that grants all rights to pre-born children also in play. A federal judge blocked a major part of that law on July 11, but providers have not restarted abortion services.

Brnovich said two days after the "personhood" law was blocked that he would formally seek to have the 1973 injunction blocking the old abortion ban lifted. He had said shortly after the Supreme Court decision that he believed the ban was enforceable.

Attorneys representing Planned Parenthood and its Arizona affiliate argue that a multitude of laws restricting and regulating abortion enacted by the state Legislature since Roe was decided would be rendered meaningless if the court allowed the old law to be enforced.

MORE: State by state: Abortion laws across the U.S.

They note that just this year, the Legislature passed a law signed by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey that criminalizes performing abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Ducey contends that the new law he signed takes precedence over the pre-statehood law.

Planned Parenthood attorneys are urging the judge in Tucson, where the case originated in 1971, to "harmonize" the old and newer laws by allowing existing restrictions and the 15-week ban to be enforced against doctors, while non-doctors would be subject to the total ban.

Not doing so, Planned Parenthood attorneys wrote in court papers, would "nullify in one fell swoop dozens of duly enacted laws, which have been passed more recently and which deal more specifically with the subject matter, thereby actually preventing the State from carrying out all its duly enacted laws."

Lawyers with the attorney general’s office say that argument quickly falls apart. That’s because "in anticipation that the U.S. Supreme Court could overrule Roe, the Legislature has repeatedly preserved Arizona’s statutory prohibition on performing abortions except to save the life of the mother."

MORE: Parentless 16-year-old in Florida Panhandle not 'mature' enough for abortion, judge says

They noted that the 15-week ban that Ducey signed expressly said it did not repeal the old law.

Pima County Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson is set to hear arguments on Brnovich’s request to lift the 1973 injunction Friday afternoon.

The case originated in 1971 when the Tucson affiliate of Planned Parenthood, several doctors and a woman who wanted an abortion sued to overturn the law. A Pima County trial judge ruled the next year that a fetus does not have constitutionally protected rights and that the law banning abortion also violated the doctors’ rights to practice medicine as they saw fit.

The Arizona Court of Appeals overturned that ruling, rejecting wholesale the lower court’s reasoning that the abortion ban was unconstitutional and saying it could be enforced.

MORE: Biden signs executive order aimed at protecting travel for abortion

"Appellees’ complaints against the abortion statutes are peculiarly within the field occupied by the Legislature and any problem concerning abortion should be solved by that body," the appeals court ruling said. "We can only reiterate that we are not a super-legislature."

Less than three weeks later, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Roe, and the appeals court reversed its earlier judgment. The law was then permanently blocked.

At a roundtable with U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra in Phoenix on Thursday, Planned Parenthood Arizona President and CEP Brittany Fonteno said the group would again provide abortions if the judge rules in their favor.

’What we’re really looking for is that clarity, because we have to think about our providers," Fonteno said.

Abortion rights group opposes effort to restore Arizona ban

Planned Parenthood Arizona said in a legal filing that the courts need to "harmonize" the state’s two different laws on abortion after Attorney General Mark Brnovich moved to reinstate an almost complete ban on the procedure dating back more than a century.