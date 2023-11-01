Arizona man arrested, accused of making terrorist threats

Deputies in Pima County, along with Federal agents, have arrested a Tucson man for allegedly making terror threats against a hospital.

In a statement released on Oct. 31, officials with the Pima County Sheriff's Department identified the suspect as 28-year-old Amir Safavi Farokhi. Farokhi was accused of calling the Northwest Hospital in Tucson on Oct. 22 and 23.

Officials said during the calls, Farokhi made "several statements indicating he was on his way to the hospital and would shoot patients and staff members." The calls, officials said, caused the hospital to initiate security lockdown procedures.

Following an investigation, officials allege that Farokhi also made several calls to Indiana. In those calls, officials allege that Farokhi "indicated the placement of pipe bombs on school buses, and stated he would shoot responding officers."

In their statement, officials with the PCSD termed Farokhi's arrest a "terrorist threat arrest." However, officials did not elaborate on what charges Farokhi is accused of.