Arizona National Guardsmen hurt in Jordan drone attack

Governor Katie Hobbs confirmed that Arizona National Guardsmen were among the wounded in a drone attack on an outpost in northeast Jordan near the Syrian border.

Three U.S. service members were killed in the attack on Jan. 28. It is the deadliest attack on U.S. service members since 2021.

"I am heartbroken to hear reports of the Arizona National Guardsmen wounded in action during the attack in Jordan," Hobbs wrote in a post on X late Sunday night. "I’m actively monitoring the situation and my administration is in contact with AZ NG Adjutant General Muehlenbeck. We are ready to offer support for the Guardsmen and their families, and will be prepared to take action as the situation develops."

The Arizona National Guard confirmed that they were serving in the area, but did not say how many service members were hurt. The Guardsmen were deployed to Jordan last September as part of Operation Spartan Shield. The troops were set to be deployed for about a year.

Arizona National Guard statement

"Arizona National Guardsmen were identified to be in the area during the January 27th unmanned aerial drone attack in northeast Jordan, near the Syria border.

Facts of this attack are still being collected and it is unknown at this time how many Arizona service members were impacted.

In accordance with Department of Defense policy, the identities of the injured servicemembers will be withheld.

White House officials released the attack was carried out by radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq.

Service members of the Arizona National Guard deployed September 2023 in support of Operation Spartan Shield serving U.S. Forces and our Allies across the Central Command Area of responsibility for approximately one year. Their role while in theater is to provide law and order and personal security capabilities.

Updates will be provided as information becomes available and appreciate your concern and support."