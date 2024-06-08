Arrest made following deadly stabbing in West Phoenix: PD

Phoenix Police officials say a man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing that left another man dead.

In a statement, investigators say officers were called out to the area of 27th Avenue and Indian School Road at around 12:35 a.m. Saturday. After they arrived, officers found the victim with at least one stab wound.

"The victim did not survive his injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene," police wrote. "The victim has not been positively identified at this time."

Per investigators, the suspect, identified as 37-year-old Robert Alan Downs, was arrested without incident.

"Downs provided a self-defense claim which did not match evidence found on scene. He was ultimately booked into jail for murder," read a portion of the statement.

