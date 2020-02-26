Authorities searching for stolen hearse with body in casket

article

Authorities in Pasadena are searching for a hearse that was stolen from a church in the 700 block of Rosemead Boulevard with a body inside a casket.

The black Lincoln Navigator with license plate No. 7ZDG618 was reported stolen shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday from Saint Anthony's Greek Orthodox Church.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is handling the investigation and have a stern message for the suspect or suspects involved in this vehicle theft:

"Out of all the bad decisions you have made, at least make one good one & bring back the deceased person & casket inside the Navigator," read a tweet posted to the L.A. County Sheriff's Department page.

Advertisement

No further details were immediately known. This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updated information.