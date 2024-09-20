AZ Supreme Court rules on voter eligibility case; arrest made in Phoenix area school threats | Nightly Roundup

From an Arizona State Supreme Court ruling that can impact over 90,000 voters come November to the latest chapter in the Chad Daybell saga, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, September 20, 2024.

1. Arizona Supreme Court makes ruling on voter registration system error case

(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron)

The case came about after the Maricopa County Recorder's Office uncovered a voter registration system error that allowed over 90,000 Arizona voters to register to vote without providing documented proof of citizenship. At the time the error was announced, Richer said the majority of the affected voters are most likely U.S. citizens: they just don't have documented proof.

2. Teen arrested in connection with Phoenix area school threats

(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gustavo Castillo/Released)

The suspect, according to Phoenix Police, is accused of threatening a mass shooting at a dozen schools in the Valley. Due to the threat, 6,000 student absences at the involved schools were reported in the days after the alleged threat was made.

3. Charges to be filed against students following Mesa school threats

In the past two weeks, 17 threats of violence have been made within Mesa Public Schools. Six juveniles were reported to police in the last week, and Mesa Police say charges are being filed against them.

4. Dramatic video shows deputy jumping into truck

It may look like an action movie, but a dramatic police video released by sheriffs in Michigan is actually showing a real-life rescue effort.

5. Chad Daybell's former home demolished

Daybell, who is on death row for killing his first wife along with two children from Arizona, once owned the Idaho property. Future plans for the property are unclear.

A look at freeway closures this weekend

Also, your weather forecast for tonight