Expand / Collapse search

AZ Supreme Court rules on voter eligibility case; arrest made in Phoenix area school threats | Nightly Roundup

By
Updated  September 20, 2024 7:44pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

Supreme Court rules on voters | Nightly Roundup

From the demolition of Chad Daybell's old home to a late Supreme Court ruling on the voter eligibility rights of more than 90,000 voters, here's a look at some of our top stories.

PHOENIX - From an Arizona State Supreme Court ruling that can impact over 90,000 voters come November to the latest chapter in the Chad Daybell saga, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, September 20, 2024.

1. Arizona Supreme Court makes ruling on voter registration system error case

gavel1

(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron)

The case came about after the Maricopa County Recorder's Office uncovered a voter registration system error that allowed over 90,000 Arizona voters to register to vote without providing documented proof of citizenship. At the time the error was announced, Richer said the majority of the affected voters are most likely U.S. citizens: they just don't have documented proof. 

Read More

2. Teen arrested in connection with Phoenix area school threats

(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gustavo Castillo/Released)

(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gustavo Castillo/Released)

The suspect, according to Phoenix Police, is accused of threatening a mass shooting at a dozen schools in the Valley. Due to the threat, 6,000 student absences at the involved schools were reported in the days after the alleged threat was made.

Read More

3. Charges to be filed against students following Mesa school threats

Lights on a police cruiser are seen in a file image. (Credit: FOX Television Stations)

In the past two weeks, 17 threats of violence have been made within Mesa Public Schools. Six juveniles were reported to police in the last week, and Mesa Police say charges are being filed against them.

Read More

4. Dramatic video shows deputy jumping into truck

It may look like an action movie, but a dramatic police video released by sheriffs in Michigan is actually showing a real-life rescue effort.

Read More

5. Chad Daybell's former home demolished

Daybell, who is on death row for killing his first wife along with two children from Arizona, once owned the Idaho property. Future plans for the property are unclear.

Read More

A look at freeway closures this weekend

Phoenix weekend freeway closures (Sept. 20-23)

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

Evening Weather Forecast - 9/20/24