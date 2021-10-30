AZGFD warns to go the other way if you spot a javelina after 2 attacks
PHOENIX - The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) is warning residents walking dogs to go the other way if they see a javelina in their path.
The warning comes after a javelina charged at a man and bit his foot in Oro Valley on Thursday, Oct. 28.
AZGFD says this is the second attack of its kind this month in Oro Valley.
"Dog walkers: Go the other way if javelina are seen, if possible," the department said.
Oro Valley is about 6 miles from Tucson, Arizona.
Photo of a Javelina. Courtesy of Arizona Game and Fire Department (AZGFD)
