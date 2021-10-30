Expand / Collapse search

AZGFD warns to go the other way if you spot a javelina after 2 attacks

By FOX 10 Staff
The Arizona Game and Fish Department is warning residents walking dogs to go the other way if they see javelina in their path. The warning comes after two recent attacks.

PHOENIX - The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) is warning residents walking dogs to go the other way if they see a javelina in their path.

The warning comes after a javelina charged at a man and bit his foot in Oro Valley on Thursday, Oct. 28.

AZGFD says this is the second attack of its kind this month in Oro Valley.

"Dog walkers: Go the other way if javelina are seen, if possible," the department said.

Oro Valley is about 6 miles from Tucson, Arizona.

Photo of a Javelina. Courtesy of Arizona Game and Fire Department (AZGFD)

