Baby found in Glendale pool rushed to hospital in critical condition

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 2 hours ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Baby found in Glendale pool rushed to hospital in unknown condition

A baby was rushed to the hospital after being found in a Glendale pool, the fire department says on Aug. 17.

GLENDALE, Ariz. - A baby was found in a Glendale pool after his parent left briefly to use the restroom, said the fire department on Tuesday night.

At around 6:15 p.m., rescue crews responded to the area of 59th Avenue and Mountain View Road for reports of a child drowning.

Capt. Ashley Losch with the department says, "The child was reportedly left in the living room briefly while parent went to the restroom. Upon returning, found no signs of the child and did a quick area search, locating the child in the pool."

The parent quickly took the baby out of the pool and started CPR after calling 911. Once crews arrived, they did CPR on the baby then transported him to a nearby hospital.

"Pool area was fenced in, unsure as to how the child made entry," Losch said.

Losch said Wednesday the child remains in the ICU in critical condition.

"His initial scans and monitoring lead us to be cautiously optimistic for a positive outcome," Losch said in a statement.

Earlier Tuesday night, a 70-year-old woman was found dead in her pool by a friend. The day before, a 3-year-old girl was found unconscious in a Phoenix pool. She was later pronounced dead.

