Body of Phoenix man killed in stabbing found near downtown, police say

The Phoenix Police Department says the body of a man who was stabbed to death was found on the morning of May 8.

At around 5:45 a.m., Sgt. Philip Krynsky says a man with a stab wound was found near 14th and Jefferson streets. The victim is identified as Devante Wright, 28.

"Detectives responded and searched the area for witnesses and possible leads. Through the investigation, detectives were able to determine Wright was last seen alive around 8:30 p.m. the night before," Krynsky said.

Anyone with information should contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can call Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO. Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).