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Body recovered on South Mountain; missing tuber found dead at Lake Pleasant l Morning News Brief

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Brief
Published June 16, 2026 9:55 AM MST
Published June 16, 2026 9:55 AM MST
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The Morning News Brief on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

From a body that was recovered on a South Mountain hiking trail to a tragic update on the search for a missing tuber at Lake Pleasant, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of June 16.

1. Arizona's monsoon season underway

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Arizona monsoon season begins with dust devils, severe storm damage
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Arizona monsoon season begins with dust devils, severe storm damage

Severe weather across Arizona produced hail and severe structural damage to powerlines on the first day of Monsoon season.

2. Arrests made in child exploitation operation

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10 arrested in Apache Junction undercover child sex exploitation sting
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10 arrested in Apache Junction undercover child sex exploitation sting

Ten individuals were arrested following a two-day undercover child exploitation operation in Apache Junction.

3. Body of missing hiker recovered from South Mountain

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Missing hiker found dead on South Mountain
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Missing hiker found dead on South Mountain

The body of a missing hiker was recovered on Tuesday at South Mountain.

4. Pregnant woman shot at Phoenix motel

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Baby survives after pregnant woman turns gun on herself at west Phoenix motel
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Baby survives after pregnant woman turns gun on herself at west Phoenix motel

A pregnant woman died Monday morning after being found with a gunshot wound at a motel in Phoenix. Medical staff successfully delivered the woman's baby.

5. Missing tuber found dead at Lake Pleasant

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Body of man who disappeared while tubing at Lake Pleasant found
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Body of man who disappeared while tubing at Lake Pleasant found

Maricopa County deputies have found the body of 20-year-old Isamai Hein, who was last seen floating on an inflatable tube at Lake Pleasant.

A look at today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 6/16/26
Morning Weather Forecast - 6/16/26

Morning Weather Forecast - 6/16/26

Tuesday will be hot in the Valley with a high near 111 degrees.

Click here for full forecast

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