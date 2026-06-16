Body recovered on South Mountain; missing tuber found dead at Lake Pleasant l Morning News Brief

article

From a body that was recovered on a South Mountain hiking trail to a tragic update on the search for a missing tuber at Lake Pleasant, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of June 16.

1. Arizona's monsoon season underway

Featured article

2. Arrests made in child exploitation operation

Featured article

3. Body of missing hiker recovered from South Mountain

Featured article

4. Pregnant woman shot at Phoenix motel

Featured article

5. Missing tuber found dead at Lake Pleasant

Featured article

A look at today's weather

Click here for full forecast