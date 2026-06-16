Body recovered on South Mountain; missing tuber found dead at Lake Pleasant l Morning News Brief

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The Morning News Brief on Tuesday, June 16, 2026.
From a body that was recovered on a South Mountain hiking trail to a tragic update on the search for a missing tuber at Lake Pleasant, here's a look at your top headlines for the morning of June 16.
1. Arizona's monsoon season underway
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Severe weather across Arizona produced hail and severe structural damage to powerlines on the first day of Monsoon season.
2. Arrests made in child exploitation operation
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Ten individuals were arrested following a two-day undercover child exploitation operation in Apache Junction.
3. Body of missing hiker recovered from South Mountain
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The body of a missing hiker was recovered on Tuesday at South Mountain.
4. Pregnant woman shot at Phoenix motel
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A pregnant woman died Monday morning after being found with a gunshot wound at a motel in Phoenix. Medical staff successfully delivered the woman's baby.
5. Missing tuber found dead at Lake Pleasant
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Maricopa County deputies have found the body of 20-year-old Isamai Hein, who was last seen floating on an inflatable tube at Lake Pleasant.
A look at today's weather
Tuesday will be hot in the Valley with a high near 111 degrees.
Click here for full forecast