Border Patrol agents critically hurt after driver crashes into checkpoint

Two Border Patrol agents are critically hurt after a pickup truck crashed into a checkpoint near Yuma.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21 at a checkpoint along the I-8 between Yuma and Wellton.

The two injured agents were treated at a nearby hospital and then flown to a hospital in Phoenix.

Photo from National Border Patrol Council

Several agencies responded to the scene including Arizona DPS and the FBI.

DPS troopers are investigating what led up to the crash.

"Asking for your thoughts and prayers on behalf of two agents in critical condition after an event at a checkpoint on Interstate 8 between Wellton and Yuma, Arizona yesterday evening. We have a lot of brave agents who risk their lives every day trying to protect this nation," read an X post from the National Border Patrol Council.

Map of where the crash happened: