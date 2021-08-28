Bridge project to close US 60 highway in Arizona during mid-September

article

Part of a major highway between metro Phoenix and eastern Arizona’s high country will be closed in mid-September for roughly five days for a bridge project, forcing drivers to use a lengthy detour.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said U.S. 60 will be closed between Superior and Miami from 10 p.m. on Sept. 12 to noon on Sept. 17, subject to change due to weather conditions.

Crews will be shifting the highway 30 feet (9 meters) to one side and raising it 8 feet (2.4 meters) to align it with a recently constructed new Pinto Creek bridge west of Miami.

During the closure, traffic will be detoured onto State Routes 77 and 177 through Winkelman, requiring an extra hour of travel and a crossing of 10% grade, the department said.

The realignment is part of a $22.7 million project to replace a 72-year-old bridge that will be removed, requiring a four-hour closure in October.

