Brush fire causes delays on Interstate 10 in Avondale

A brush fire near Interstate 10 emitted smoke in the west Valley, causing delays during the Friday rush hour commute.

The fire was burning vegetation from the Agua Fria riverbed near Van Buren Street and Dysart Road in Avondale.

It was first reported around 5:15 p.m.

Traffic on Van Buren Street was slowed and traffic on Interstate 10 was impacted by the smoke.

McDowell Road to the north was also seeing delays at Avondale Boulevard.

Indian School Road and Buckeye Road were the next closest alternatives with bridges over the river bed that were not impacted by the flames.

Map of where the fire took place: