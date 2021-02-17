Businesses await start of spring training despite COVID-related restrictions

2021 will bring a rather unique spring training season to Arizona due to COVID-related restrictions.

Cactus League pitchers and catchers reported to facilities the week of Feb. 15, and more MLB players will soon return to Arizona.

Officials with the San Francisco Giants say they're working with its spring training home field, Scottsdale Stadium, to host up to 1,000 fans per game, which is lessen than 10% of the stadium’s 12,000 seat capacity. The team's website announced that season ticket holders will have first priority to purchase tickets.

With COVID-related protocols, seating will be offered in pods of two, four or six. Meanwhile, mask and social distancing rules will be enforced.

Business owner reflects on tough 2020 while remaining optimistic

While fans won't get the same interaction they're used to with limited stadium capacity, local businesses aren't complaining.

Advertisement

"We were moving, man. We were packing them in. Things were great, and then pandemic and we've taken seriously," said George Frasher, reflecting on the same time in 2020.

Fraser’s business, Frasher's Tavern, had just opened in Scottsdale at Drinkwater Boulevard and Indian School Road in 2020. The steak house is not just for locals, but also for MLB fans attending spring training games.

As the pandemic cut spring training short, the business hit a wall.

"Summer was tough," said Frasher. "We got some PPP (Paycheck Protection Plan) money, which allowed us to make it through the summer."

The restaurant's sales plummeted in 2020. Flashers said he had to let go of staff members, and the restaurant is operating at 25% capacity.

"We went from 40 employees to six, and now, I've added two more, so we're up to eight employees here," said Frasher.

Frasher says 2020 has been about survival, but his team is still in the game. "Looks like 2022 gonna be the year we hit the home run," said Frasher.

Spring training action begins on Feb. 28.