Chandler police officer hit, killed by stolen truck in Gilbert; another officer in critical condition

A Chandler police officer is dead and another is critically hurt after they were hit by a suspect driving a stolen car after a pursuit that started in Eloy, officials confirmed Friday morning.

The incident started as a traffic stop and escalated into a pursuit once the suspect reportedly shot at a Pinal County deputy.

The police chase ended up in Chandler Airport where the suspect driver busted through one of the gates, causing the facility to shut down.

As multiple law enforcement agencies continued to try to take the suspect into custody, the driver ended up getting back on the freeway and led officers to San Tan Motorplex in Gilbert.

The suspect reportedly left his car and stole a truck from a Ford dealership, hitting two officers. One of them was Officer Christopher Farrar, who later died.

The second officer that was hit, who works for the city of Gilbert, is currently in the hospital in critical condition.

A San Tan Ford employee was also hurt, officials say.

The suspect, who was also injured, was taken into custody after a gunfight with police.

Officials said Officer Farrar was an 18-year veteran of the department.

The Loop 202 westbound between Val Vista and Cooper was closed because of the incident, but has since reopened.

Chandler Police, Gilbert Police, the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office and the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office are all involved, officials say.

