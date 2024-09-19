Child among those who died in far West Valley fire; VP Harris steps up LDS voter outreach | Nightly Roundup

From a deadly water incident along a stretch of the Salt River to the latest on a deadly fire that happened west of Buckeye, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, September 19, 2024.

1. Children among those who died in far West Valley fire

(Photo: Arizona Fire & Medical Authority)

The fire happened on Wednesday in an area about 12 miles west of Buckeye. Three people were found dead inside the burnt structure.

Read More

2. Debate over controversial border-related ballot measure

(Photo, a couple of sentences, and "Read More" link here)

3. Deadly incident along the Salt River

Officials with MCSO say deputies were called to the Sheep's Crossing Recreation Site after at least two people went underwater and failed to resurface.

Read More

4. Arrest made in deadly construction site shooting

The suspect is accused of shooting two men at a Phoenix construction site on Sept. 1, leaving one of the victims dead.

Read More

5. 2024 Election: VP Harris steps up outreach to LDS voters in Arizona

(Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

While she is unlikely to win anything close to a majority of voters who belong to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, picking up a small share of their votes would make a big difference in a state with a recent history of tight elections.

Read More

Also, your weather forecast for tonight