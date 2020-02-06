Christmas Island shellfish seeks caffeine fix

It’s not every day you see a crab clutching a coffee cup in its pinchers, but footage shared to Instagram on February 3 shows exactly that.

The video, recorded by a Christmas Island-based Instagram user, shows a red crab waving the cup in the air, presumably demanding a caffeine hit.

“Little thief … I know the mozzies are annoying but come on,” she wrote alongside the hilarious clip.

The crab is seen in the video scuttling away while waving the cup in the air.

The crab is a Christmas Island red crab, which is only found in two places; Christmas Island and the Keeling Islands.

