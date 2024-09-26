Close call for child after snakebite; alleged voyeurism victim speaks out | Nightly Roundup

Expand / Collapse search
By
Updated  September 26, 2024 6:54pm MST
From the latest on Hurricane Helene to the alleged victim of a voyeurism case in the East Valley talking about the ordeal, here's a look at some of our top stories.

PHOENIX - From what the alleged victim of an East Valley voyeurism incident said about her ordeal to the latest on Hurricane Helene, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, September 26, 2024.

1. Close call for East Valley child after snakebite

 

Allie Brasfield's parents say they were sent home from two other medical centers before being accepted at Phoenix Children's Hospital, but they stayed persistent, and they are glad they did. 

2. Latest updates on Hurricane Helene

Hurricane Helene (Courtesy: NOAA)

Helene is now an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane, and Florida officials have said that nearly the entire state will experience dangerous, life-threatening impacts.

3. Man accused of voyeurism following Gilbert incident

Jesse Michael Johnson (Courtesy: MCSO)

The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Jesse Michael Johnson, is accused of voyeurism following an incident involving a number of women at a Gilbert car wash.

4. Alleged victim in voyeurism case speaks out

Screenshot of surveillance video showing the alleged voyeurism incident in Gilbert.

"I couldn't believe that I was in that situation. I just had a baby two weeks prior to this," the alleged victim said.

5. Debates over judicial retention elections and partisan primaries in Arizona

Vote here sign

The Citizens Clean Elections Commission held two debates today on issues that will appear on the November ballot. One issue revolves around judicial retention elections, which could be eliminated if voters pass Proposition 137. The other issue revolves around two separate ballot measures that aims to govern the way primaries and elections are held in Arizona.

