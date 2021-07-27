Collision with cow in western Kansas kills Arizona couple

article

An Arizona couple has died after their Jeep collided with a cow that had wandered onto U.S. Highway 40 in western Kansas, authorities there said.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Monday about 7 miles west of Winona, television station KAKE reported.

Raymond Kennedy, 45, of Glendale, Arizona, and Brenda Carrasco, 54, of Peoria, Arizona, were traveling eastbound in a Jeep Wrangler when it hit the cow and rolled several times, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Both Kennedy and Carrasco were pronounced dead at the scene.

