Collision with cow in western Kansas kills Arizona couple
article
WINONA, Kan. - An Arizona couple has died after their Jeep collided with a cow that had wandered onto U.S. Highway 40 in western Kansas, authorities there said.
The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Monday about 7 miles west of Winona, television station KAKE reported.
Raymond Kennedy, 45, of Glendale, Arizona, and Brenda Carrasco, 54, of Peoria, Arizona, were traveling eastbound in a Jeep Wrangler when it hit the cow and rolled several times, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.
Both Kennedy and Carrasco were pronounced dead at the scene.
