Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 5:00 PM MST until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
5
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 5:00 PM MST until SUN 11:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Flood Warning
until FRI 2:00 PM MST, Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 5:00 PM MST until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Black Mesa Area
Wind Advisory
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument

Crash closes northbound Loop 202 in Phoenix: ADOT

By Kenneth Wong
Published 
Updated 3:29PM
Traffic
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - ADOT officials say a crash has closed all northbound lanes of a portion of the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway in the West Valley.

According to a brief statement by DPS, the crash happened along Loop 202, south of Buckeye Road.

DPS officials say two cars were involved in the crash, and a woman had to be rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Another woman, along with a child, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

ADOT officials say there is no estimated time to reopen the northbound lanes. The southbound lanes, meanwhile, are not affected.

Read More Arizona Stories

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.