Crash closes northbound Loop 202 in Phoenix: ADOT
PHOENIX - ADOT officials say a crash has closed all northbound lanes of a portion of the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway in the West Valley.
According to a brief statement by DPS, the crash happened along Loop 202, south of Buckeye Road.
DPS officials say two cars were involved in the crash, and a woman had to be rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Another woman, along with a child, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
ADOT officials say there is no estimated time to reopen the northbound lanes. The southbound lanes, meanwhile, are not affected.
This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.