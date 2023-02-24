Tesla crashes into Scottsdale building and catches fire - twice

Scottsdale firefighters had to extinguish a Tesla car fire twice on Friday: once after it crashed into a building and again while they were towing it.

A witness said the driver was trying to park in a parking lot near Scottsdale Road and Paradise Lane when the car suddenly lurched forward, crashing into a nearby building.

The witness told FOX 10 she rushed in to help the people inside out.

"I helped the mom take her daughter out of the driver's seat," the witness said. "She was bleeding quite a bit, but we moved her to the ground, called 911 right away.

"The car was on fire underneath the tires, so it went up in flames about 30 seconds after the crash," she said.

Scottsdale police say the injuries are not life-threatening.

Later that morning, firefighters were called to Scottsdale Road and Butherus Drive after the Tesla caught fire again while it was being towed.

It's unclear if anyone was hurt in the second fire.

Scottsdale Road is closed in both directions between Greenway and Hayden.

