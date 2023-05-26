Crash involving dump truck sends woman, child to hospital

A crash involving a dump truck in the East Valley has left two people, including a two-year-old, with serious injuries, according to officials.

The crash reportedly happened in the area of Val Vista and McKellips. In a statement, officials with Mesa Fire said the vehicles involved in the crash were a car and a dump truck, and extrication was required.

Besides the two-year-old, a woman also suffered serious injuries, according to fire officials. Both were taken to the hospital. The dump truck driver was also evaluated and taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Map of where the crash happened