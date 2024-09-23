Deadly double shooting in Surprise; Salt River drowning victims identified l Morning News Brief

article

Two people are dead following a double shooting at a gas station in Surprise; two men who drowned in the Salt River have been identified; and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of September 23.

1. Two people shot, killed in west Valley

Two people are dead following a shooting early Monday morning at a business near the Loop 303 and Bell Road, police said. Read more here.

2. Drowning victims were Afghan nationals

Mohammad Selaman and Abdul Mosawar

Two men who drowned in the Salt River at Sheep's Crossing were Afghan nationals who came to America to escape the Taliban. Read more here.

3. University of Arizona shooting

Photo from KOLD-TV

A community college student was found shot on volleyball courts on the campus of the University of Arizona in Tucson. Read more here.

4. Kidnapped boy found alive years later

Luis Armando Albino (R) with his late brother Roger. (Photo from Alida Alequin)

A California woman is celebrating after decades of perseverance helped her family reunite with her uncle, who was abducted from a park in 1951. Read more here.

5. Body found near downtown Phoenix

A man was found dead near 16th Avenue and Van Buren Street, Phoenix Police said. Read more here.

Today's weather

It's going to feel like summer this week in Arizona with well-above normal temperatures across the state. Read more here.