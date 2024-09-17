Diddy held without bail; 100k Arizonans could be affected by voter registration error | Nightly Roundup

From an Arizona candidate who is not getting the endorsement of her famous sibling to the latest on music mogul Diddy's arrest in connection with a federal sex trafficking case, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, September 17, 2024.

1. Wonder Woman actress endorses her sister's opponents in AZ race

Lynda Carter (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

Lynda Carter's sister, Pamela Carter, is running for the Arizona House in Legislative District 4. The district covers parts of Phoenix, Scottsdale and Paradise Valley. The Wonder Woman actress said her sister's two opponents, Democrats Kelli Butler and Karen Gresham, are "both strong, experienced candidates, born and raised in Arizona."

2. Nearly 100,000 Arizonans could be impacted by a voter registration system error

The error, according to officials, stems from a state law that requires voters to provide documented proof of citizenship. If a driver with an older license registers to vote, the MVD thinks they have proof of citizenship in the system and allows them to vote a full ballot.

3. Girl dead after car crash in Glendale

The crash happened mid-block, police say, near 59th Avenue and Greenway Road on the night of Sept. 13.

4. Memorial service scheduled for fallen Phoenix Police officer

Late Phoenix Police Officer Zane Coolidge

Officer Zane Coolidge died after he and another Phoenix Police officer were shot while on duty.

5. Diddy arrested, held without bail in sex trafficking case

(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gustavo Castillo/Released)

The music mogul is accused of inducing female victims and male sex workers into drugged-up, sometimes days-long sexual performances. The indictment against him also refers obliquely to an attack on his former girlfriend, R&B singer Cassie, that was captured on video.

