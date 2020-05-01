DPS: Woman accused of driving through deadly crash scene with children inside her car

Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety say a woman is accused of driving through the scene of a deadly crash that happened Friday morning.

According to officials, DPS troopers were set up on the shoulder of westbound I-10, near the deadly crash scene, to stop cars from driving on the shoulder to pass traffic.

Investigators say a driver, identified as 41-year-old Chavon Jenaa Maniates, was driving on westbound I-10 when she proceeded on the shoulder, almost striking a patrol car. Troopers tried to stop the car, but Maniates, who is from Stockton, California, managed to flee.

Chavon Maniates

Officials say the car was spiked and stopped, and Maniates emerged from the car with a knife. She was tased and taken into custody. There were two juveniles in the car, and they have been turned over to family members.

DPS officials say Maniates is accused of endangerment, aggravated assault, flight, and reckless driving.