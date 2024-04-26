Shooting in Phoenix west of Loop 101 leaves man dead

One man is dead after a shooting near 103rd Avenue and Thomas Road on Friday afternoon.

Phoenix Police responded to the scene shortly after 1:00 p.m. and found one man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was treated at the scene of the shooting after being found bleeding excessively. Life-saving measures taken by paramedics were unable to keep him alive.

Phoenix Fire pronounced him dead at the scene.

Detectives have not identified any suspects at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.

