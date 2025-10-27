Dramatic end to motorcycle chase; AZ rideshare driver accused of sexual assault | Nightly Roundup

article

California pursuit ends with dramatic crash; MCSO looking for rideshare driver accused of assault; and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, October 27, 2025.

1. Camera catches couple breaking into Scottsdale restaurant

What we know:

In a story that has received a lot of attention in recent days, an amorous couple is accused of breaking into a Scottsdale restaurant.

Local perspective:

"They damaged my two doors, so two doors need to be repaired or replaced. The actual registers are, like, just torn apart," said owner Lexi Caliskan.

2. Shocking end to California chase

What we know:

A motorcyclist who allegedly shot a southern California sheriff's deputy to death was taken into custody following a dramatic end to a chase.

The backstory:

The suspect was allegedly wanted in connection with a possible domestic violence incident in Rancho Cucamonga, which is located in the Los Angeles area. The deputy who died was amongst those who responded to the scene, which was followed by a chase that hit triple-digit speed at times.

3. Now-former rideshare driver accused of sexual assault

What we know:

Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office say they are asking for the public's help in identifying people who may have had concerning encounters with a 33-year-old man who is accused of sexual assault.

What they're saying:

The suspect was described as an Uber rideshare driver, and officials with the ridesharing firm said they banned him as soon as the incident was reported to them.

4. Mama bear, cubs rescued from AZ tree

(Photos Courtesy: Arizona Game & Fish Department)

What we know:

A mama bear and her two cubs were rescued from a tree at a Flagstaff elementary school.

Big picture view:

Arizona Game and Fish officials say the bears had been spotted roaming nearby neighborhoods recently, and were "drawn in by the abundance of apple trees in the area."

5. Gov. Hobbs urges release of SNAP funds

What we know:

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs is calling on the Trump administration to use billions in the SNAP contingency fund to provide food assistance for Arizonans before people lose access due to the government shutdown.

Why you should care:

According to Gov. Hobbs, the withholding of the funds comes after President Donald Trump said he would cut "Democratic programs," as a way to get leverage in shutdown negotiations.

"Vulnerable Arizonans cannot afford to be used as leverage by Washington Republicans," she said. "It’s appalling that this administration is choosing to take food out of the hands of Arizona families."

