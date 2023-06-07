Driver wanted in deadly Glendale hit-and-run

Glendale police are searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run that happened near 51st Avenue and Camelback last week.

Authorities released photos of a truck that reportedly struck and killed 42-year-old Arthur Bordeau on June 2.

The truck is described as a white late model Ford F150. It was black rims, no step rails and is missing the right rearview mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Glendale police at 623-930-3000.

Where the crash happened: