Driver wanted in deadly Glendale hit-and-run
GLENDALE, Ariz. - Glendale police are searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run that happened near 51st Avenue and Camelback last week.
Authorities released photos of a truck that reportedly struck and killed 42-year-old Arthur Bordeau on June 2.
The truck is described as a white late model Ford F150. It was black rims, no step rails and is missing the right rearview mirror.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Glendale police at 623-930-3000.
Where the crash happened: