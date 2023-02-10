Ex-Mesa officer indicted after shooting at vehicle during traffic stop, attorney's office says

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office says a former Mesa Police officer has been indicted by a grand jury in connection to a shooting last year during a traffic stop.

The incident happened on July 2, 2022, when Kaylon Hall fired two shots at a car that he pulled over, MCAO said. The attorney's office didn't say where the incident occurred or if anyone was hurt.

"As County Attorney, I will hold those who break the law accountable," Rachel Mitchell said in a statement. "An individual’s profession does not impact decision making in my office when deciding if criminal charges are warranted. The community’s trust in our criminal justice system can only be achieved if those sworn to serve and protect are held accountable when criminal acts occur."

Hall was indicted on two counts of endangerment.

More Arizona headlines