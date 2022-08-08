Firefighters battle double house fire in west Phoenix

Firefighters on Monday extinguished a fire that burned two homes in a west Phoenix neighborhood.

The Phoenix Fire Department says the fire broke out near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road. When crews arrived at the scene, they found flames and smoke coming from the roofline of both homes.

"Crews immediately extended hoselines, cleared both buildings of any potential occupants and aggressively attacked the flames," the department said.

One of the homes was found to be vacant, however, seven people from the other home were displaced. A crisis response team will assist them.

No injuries were reported.

