Flooding damages East Valley homes; man killed in Phoenix shooting l Morning News Brief
From flash flooding that caused destruction in an East Valley neighborhood to a shooting at a Phoenix home that left a man dead, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of October 13.
1. Destruction from floodwaters
Courtesy: Julie Egelhoff Honea
What we know:
Storms pounded a Mesa neighborhood off Broadway Road and the Loop 202 on Sunday. The floods that followed took down block walls and filled homes and yards with water and mud.
What they're saying:
"The whole entire inside of my house is flooded completely," Julie Honea said. "This is very hard for me. I've got lots of things that are damaged. I don't know what I'm going to afford to be able to fix this. I've lost. I don't know yet how much I've lost in property, pictures, antiques, things like that."
2. Deadly Phoenix shooting
What we know:
A shooting at a home near 39th and Maryland Avenues left a man dead. The suspect believed to be involved in the shooting was detained.
What they're saying:
"The victim and the suspects are known to each other. There are no outstanding suspects at this time," Phoenix Police Sgt. Phil Krynsky said.