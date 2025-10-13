Flooding damages East Valley homes; man killed in Phoenix shooting l Morning News Brief

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until MON 3:00 PM MST, Pinal County
17
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from MON 12:49 PM MST until MON 1:30 PM MST, Pinal County, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
from MON 1:49 AM MST until MON 1:45 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 12:25 PM MST until MON 3:30 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 1:10 PM MST until MON 4:15 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Airport Weather Warning
until MON 1:45 PM MST, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
Airport Weather Warning
until MON 2:00 PM MST, Central Phoenix
Flood Watch
until MON 8:00 PM MST, West Pinal County, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County, Dripping Springs, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Superior, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Tonopah Desert, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Cave Creek/New River, Northwest Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Central Phoenix, Buckeye/Avondale, East Valley, San Carlos, New River Mesa, Aguila Valley, Tonto Basin, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Rio Verde/Salt River, Deer Valley, Mazatzal Mountains
Flood Watch
until MON 5:00 PM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Wind Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until TUE 7:00 PM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Coconino Plateau
Wind Advisory
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from TUE 8:00 AM MST until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau
Flood Advisory
from MON 11:45 AM MST until MON 1:45 PM MST, Pinal County
Flood Advisory
from MON 1:03 PM MST until MON 4:15 PM MST, Pinal County, Maricopa County
Flood Advisory
from MON 12:09 PM MST until MON 3:15 PM MST, Pima County
Special Weather Statement
until MON 1:15 PM MST, Central Phoenix, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Buckeye/Avondale, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, West Pinal County, East Valley, Northwest Pinal County
Special Weather Statement
until MON 1:30 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Mogollon Rim

Flooding damages East Valley homes; man killed in Phoenix shooting l Morning News Brief

By
Published  October 13, 2025 10:00am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

The Morning News Brief on Monday, October 13, 2025.

From flash flooding that caused destruction in an East Valley neighborhood to a shooting at a Phoenix home that left a man dead, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of October 13.

1. Destruction from floodwaters

Courtesy: Julie Egelhoff Honea

What we know:

Storms pounded a Mesa neighborhood off Broadway Road and the Loop 202 on Sunday. The floods that followed took down block walls and filled homes and yards with water and mud.

What they're saying:

"The whole entire inside of my house is flooded completely," Julie Honea said. "This is very hard for me. I've got lots of things that are damaged. I don't know what I'm going to afford to be able to fix this. I've lost. I don't know yet how much I've lost in property, pictures, antiques, things like that."

Read more

2. Deadly Phoenix shooting

Crime scene tape

What we know:

A shooting at a home near 39th and Maryland Avenues left a man dead. The suspect believed to be involved in the shooting was detained.

What they're saying:

"The victim and the suspects are known to each other. There are no outstanding suspects at this time," Phoenix Police Sgt. Phil Krynsky said.

Read more

3. Ex-singer dies in prison attack

article

Ian Watkins, former Lostprophets singer, killed in prison attack

Former Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins was killed in a prison attack this weekend in northern England.

4. Israeli hostages released

article

Watch live: Hamas releases final group of Israeli hostages as Trump visits the region

Hamas released the 20 remaining hostages and Palestinian prisoners were released on Monday as part of a ceasefire in Gaza.

5. CDC workers reinstated

article

Hundreds of CDC workers reinstated after being fired amid government shutdown

Layoff notices were reversed for some Centers for Disease Control and Prevention employees after many were notified of layoffs as the government shutdown continues.

A look at today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 10/13/25

More rain is in Monday's forecast before we dry out later this week in the Valley.

Click here for full forecast

Morning BriefPhoenixNews