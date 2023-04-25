Groundbreaking transplants at Mayo Clinic help save people's lives: Here are their stories

April is National Donate A Life Month, which aims to encourage Americans to register as an organ, eye, and tissue donor, as well as honoring those who have already helped save lives.

At the Mayo Clinic in the Phoenix area, medical professionals perform the most transplants out of anywhere in the country, with more than 800 'solid organ' transplants just last year alone. People travel from all over the world to access their care, and many cases are a first of their kind.

One of the people who accessed transplant care at the Mayo Clinic is Doyle Duke. The 54-year-old is the first person to receive a triple organ transplant in Arizona.

"[I was] almost to the point of I knew I didn’t have much time left," said Duke. "I feel great a lot better than I had been."

Duke traveled to Phoenix from Oklahoma for the procedure.

"It’s great to hear your heart again," said Duke. "Feel your heart and it beating strong. Thank God for my donor. None of this is possible without my donor."

Duke Doyle, during his younger years (Courtesy: Duke Doyle)

Duke’s problems started as a teen, and those problems restricted him from playing sports at the age of 14. It was discovered during a routine physical that Duke had a murmur in his heart, which turned out to be Idiopathic Hypertrophic Subaortic Stenosis.

"That’s all I did. That’s all I wanted to be was a professional baseball player. That was it. That was my life," said Duke.

Despite intervention and surgeries, Duke's heart disease advanced. It later resulted in heart failure that impacting his liver and kidneys. By then, it was time for Duke to get a new heart, and that was something he didn’t think was possible, until he came to the Mayo Clinic.

"When I was young, they told me I would never have a transplant. I would never make it. I wouldn’t have a transplant," siad Duke. "Lookie here. I have three of them, so never give up. There’s always people out there in need. Just mark the box. Just mark the box, please. People need it. People need the help, people like me."

For now, Duke says he's not only grateful to have his life back, but to the person who gave that to him

"I'm standing here with three organs that ain't mine, so they are now. I’m going to take them for a roll around the block," said Duke.

"It was really hard seeing him like that and everything else, so when they told us about the organs, I was really excited and scared at the same time," said Duke's wife, Billie Duke. "Now I’m really excited because he’s doing so well, and I’m ready for us to start living again."

Join us on April 26, where we will have two more stories of patients at the Mayo Clinic getting a second chance at life, thanks to organ donation, in addition to a more in-depth look at the process.

