I-10 west closed in Tonopah due to crash involving hazardous material: ADOT

A portion of Interstate 10 is closed west of Phoenix as a result of a crash, according to officials with the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The crash, according to information provided by ADOT, happened on the freeway's eastbound lanes, just west of the intersection of I-10 and Hassayampa Road. The crash, according to az511.gov, involves hazardous materials.

"There is no estimated time to reopen the eastbound lanes. The westbound lanes are unaffected.," read a portion of a brief statement released by ADOT officials.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

Map of the area where the crash happened