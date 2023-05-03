Is reusing wastewater a solution for Arizona's water woes?

As the Southwest continues to deal with a mega-drought and its negative impact on water, officials are looking at various solutions.

On May 1 and May 2, we looked at what San Diego is doing to expand their water source, from desalination to wastewater treatment. We also looked at whether such solutions are feasible for Arizona.

Besides solutions on a municipal or county level, water-saving solutions beyond the usual suggestions made by utility companies are also available for homes.

Dutch firm creates graywater recycling device

A company called Hydraloop has created a technology that promises to help save water for households by sterilizing and recycling graywater.

According to the New Mexico State University, graywater is water that has been used for washing dishes, laundering clothes, or bathing.

"Essentially, any water, other than toilet wastes, draining from a household is greywater.

In a way, Hydraloop is like having a water treatment facility inside a person's house.

"The gray water now, in a typical plumbing system, all goes down the drain, so we need to reconfigure that. Gray water from bath and showers and sinks, all that is directed to the Hydraloop," said Melissa Lubitz with Hydraloop.

Hydraloop can be installed in a garage, or a utility room inside the house. The device does not use filters or chemicals to clean up gray water.

"It functions on gravity," said Lubitz. "For sedimentation, we inject air for floatation to pull out all the organics. We used a biological reactor to break down the organics with actual live organics, then we use UV disinfection. Typically, the water goes in the top. Then, over a 3-4 hour period, it will go through the treatment. The bottom tank will fill with this treated water."

Hydraloop has installed its gray water recycling systems in South African resorts, as well as homes and businesses in the Middle East and Australia. The firm recently started bring the system to North America, and is currently working with developers on including the system in newly constructed homes.

"These days in the Greater Phoenix Area, reclaimed water is about 12% of the water that is used," said Sarah Porter with the Kyl Center for Water Policy, which is part of Arizona State University. "It's a very important part of cities' plan of making sure to meet demand."

Water policy officials say more than 90% of wastewater is currently reclaimed through wastewater treatment facilities.

"What that system does is change where the water is being recycled, it has water being reclaimed at the residence instead of at the municipal level," said Porter.

The makers of Hydraloop claim its in-home system could potentially save residents money on their water bills, and reduce the amount of water the household takes in.

"The main focus is we’re trying to save potable water usage," said Lubitz.