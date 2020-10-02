Joe Biden wishes President Trump, first lady a 'swift recovery' from COVID-19

article

Presidential challenger and former Vice President Joe Biden has issued a statement to wish President Donald Trump well in his recovery from COVID-19.

"Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family," the former VP tweeted at 8:45 a.m. ET on Friday, eight hours after Trump announced his diagnosis.

Biden did not indicate if he would be tested.

Trump revealed his positive test a little before 1 a.m. on Friday, saying he and the first lady tested positive for the virus.

"Tonight, (at)FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!" Trump tweeted.

The president's physician issued a statement that the president and first lady "are both well at this time" and "plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence."

"Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering," he added.

The president tested positive just hours after one of his top aides, Hope Hicks, tested positive after she was feeling ill earlier in the day. It's not known if the president caught the virus from Hicks or from someone else.

The two presidential rivals faced off just three days ago during the first presidential debate where COVID-19 was a topic of debate. Biden said the president had no plan, despite knowing about the seriousness in February.

Trump countered Biden during the debate, stating if he “would have listened to (Biden), millions of people would have died.”